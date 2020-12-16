Tonight on MLW Fusion, the semi-finals for the 2020 Opera Cup Tournament will continue, as ACH goes one on one with "Filthy" Tom Lawlor. Last week, Low Ki won his semi-final match against Richard Holliday with a diving double foot stomp off the top rope. He will face either ACH or Lawlor in the finals.

With Kings Of Colosseum just three weeks away on January 6th, we can expect more matches to be announced in the coming weeks. One match that is on the horizon is CONTRA Unit's newest member, Mads Krügger, taking on the National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone.

When The Restart debuted last month, Krügger took out the Openweight champion, leaving him on the injury shelf since. Now, Hammerstone will return tonight to call out "The Black Hand of CONTRA." But before their confrontation, Krügger will be in a 2-on-1 handicap match during this week's broadcast.

Also scheduled for tonight's show:







Bu Ku Dao will square off against LA Park Jr.







Pro Wrestling Illustrated will reveal their Top 10 rankings for MLW

Be sure to join us during our live coverage at 7/6c.



