On tonight's episode of MLW Fusion, Ross & Marshall Von Erich will defend their World Tag Team Championships against CONTRA Unit's most dangerous men, the World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and Simon Gotch.

The Von Erich brothers have held on to these titles for nearly 395 days, the longest any team has held them in MLW history. Fatu, on the other hand, is also the longest-reigning World Champion in his division with a record of 520+ days as of this writing. Could Fatu become a double champion tonight?

Last week, Low Ki created a shocking upset when he beat the 2019 Opera Cup winner, Davey Boy Smith Jr., from his chances of reclaiming another tournament victory. Now, Low Ki will face Richard Holliday in part one of the semi-finals in this year's Opera Cup Tournament.

Also scheduled for tonight's show:

* Team Filthy representatives Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku will debut as Violence is Forever, their new collective unit.

* Alicia Atout will have an exclusive interview with the National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone following his brutal attack three weeks ago.

* Lastly, the "Heavyweight Hustle" Calvin Tankman will take on Zenshi

Be sure to join us during our live coverage at 7/6c.