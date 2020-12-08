MLW has announced that their Kings of Colosseum special event will air on Wednesday, January 6 at 7pm ET.
Kings of Colosseum will air free on YouTube, Fubo Sports and Pluto TV for fans.
The first match for the marquee event will be announced on this week's MLW Fusion episode. Names announced to appear include National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, World Tag Team Champions The Von Erichs, Lio Rush, Tom Lawlor and Team Filthy, and others.
MLW CEO Court Bauer noted that Kings of Colosseum was originally scheduled to air as a pay-per-view event. It will instead air as MLW's weekly Wednesday night show on January 6, which is the same night as the WWE NXT New Year's Evil special.
"Times are tough for a lot of folks and we are so grateful for the incredible support from our fans," Bauer said. "So, we decided to take this event originally slated to be a Pay-Per-View and give it to fans for free as a gift. We're going to stack the card with title fights, top-ranked wrestlers, and make it a true tentpole for the league."
Kings of Colosseum will then air via beIN Sports on Saturday, January 9, and will air on a delay internationally.
Stay tuned for more on the MLW Kings of Colosseum event. Below is the full announcement sent to us today:
