WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Montez Ford of The Street Profits recently spoke with Matthew Aguilar of ComicBook.com and expressed interest in having future singles programs with all three members of The New Day - Big E and RAW Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, especially Kingston.

"Yeah, I would definitely like to work all three individually, but I would definitely say Kofi Kingston because of what he's done for our generation and how he's paved the way," Ford said. "I'd definitely love to get in there one-on-one against Kofi Kingston. He's a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion man. To me, that's like, being in the ring with him on a singles match, it's just like putting my mark and stamp on the WWE entertainment business as a whole."

Ford said while we shouldn't expect he and Angelo Dawkins to split any time soon, if they did split up they would continue to support each other.

"But as far as us having singles matches, it's one of the things that like, if myself and Dawkins were to get drafted and go separate ways, it would definitely be one of those situations where like, he'll support me and be all for it and vice versa," Ford said. "It's one of those things where we'll just be supportive, man.

"So yeah, it'd be definitely one of those things that we'd be supportive and be excited about, but I don't think that's happening any time soon. Because like I said, I can fly around and jump, but I definitely need my tag team partner to knock over these bigger guys, man. You got people like Braun Strowman and Keith Lee that work on the same roster as us."

Ford also discussed how he and Dawkins are allowed to just be themselves and come up with the random, creative backstage segments that we've seen them in as of late, such as the recent SmackDown segment with Big E where they played off the L-shaped food.

"Yeah. Yeah. We love to work with pretty much anyone we get put with. Just bounce off ideas and we pretty much get to work together and try to enhance everything," Ford said. "Some ideas will come from them, some ideas will come from us. It's just cool that we get to work together and just flourish and figure out more things. Like, 'Hey, we got this food. Okay. How about we make the food shaped in Ls? Oh yeah, because we're serving them Ls like losses.' It's cool that they allow us and they trust us to come up with something crazy. Yeah, it's cool, man."