- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the most-watched clips of 2020 from the WWE YouTube channel. The #10 most-watched video is Becky Lynch's pregnancy announcement, and the #1 most-watched video is the surprise Royal Rumble return by WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The list includes clips from shows that aired this year, and apparently does not include full matches from previous years that were added in 2020 or online series such as WWE Playlist.

- IGN recently spoke with RAW Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods and G4 Head of Content Kevin Sabbe to discuss Woods' new role and vision for the return of the network. Woods' signing was confirmed with last week's G4 Reunion Special. While there are no details on G4's official return, it was noted that the plans are for a relaunch to come some time in 2021.

Woods, who ran an online campaign to get hired for the return of G4, said he had the same reaction as he did when he found out he was getting signed by WWE years ago.

"I was losing my mind… It was incredible," Woods said, describing the experience of being able to announce his hosting job. "I'm just a random dude from Georgia who loves video games and loves wrestling. So getting my WWE contract while sitting in the middle of a Walgreens in Orlando, Florida at the time doing like backflips, calling my parents... I had the exact same reaction when I found out I was going to be a host on G4."

- A new three-ring WarGames event has been announced for Season 7 of the popular WWE SuperCard mobile game. 2K sent us the following trailer and details for the new feature: