Impact Tag Team Champions Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will reunite to take on Impact World Champion Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) in a six-man tag team match at Hard To Kill on Saturday, January 16.

Omega, Anderson and Gallows are most known for their association in Bullet Club in NJPW, but a recent tweet from Don Callis hints at what this trio will be known as.

Callis tweeted, "Can't wait for #HardToKill when this Super Elite unit rocks the world of @IMPACTWRESTLING"

It appears "Super Elite" will be the name of the trio of Omega, Anderson and Gallows going forward. The name would be a variation of The Elite and The Golden Elite as the trio are not longer formally part of Bullet Club despite the many homages to that era.

