WWE has announced several matches for the final RAW episode of 2020, which will air live tonight on the USA Network.

The main event will see Keith Lee battle Sheamus with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for a future title shot.

WWE has also announced Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali and Nia Jax vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair for tonight's RAW.

Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* What does Alexa Bliss have in store for Randy Orton?

* Sheamus vs. Keith Lee with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for a future title shot

* Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax