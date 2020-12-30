- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appears on the season 4 finale of Kevin Hart's "Cold as Balls" series. You can see the full episode above. Hart and The Nature Boy discuss The Four Horsemen, Flair appearing in the Migos music video, and more.

- Former WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres is the latest name being advertised for Monday's Legends Night edition of WWE RAW on the USA Network.

The following Legends and Hall of Famers were previously advertised for Monday's show: Alicia Fox, Beth Phoenix, Big Show, Boogeyman, Booker T, Candice Michelle, Carlito, Hillbilly Jim, Hulk Hogan, IRS (Irwin R. Schyster), Ivory, Jacqueline, Jeff Jarrett, Jimmy Hart, Kurt Angle, Mark Henry, Melina, Michael "PS" Hayes, Mickie James, Ric Flair, Sgt. Slaughter, Tatanka, Torrie Wilson.

- Below is a new WWE Top 10 video featuring the most surprising returns of 2020. #10 goes to Big Show's post-WrestleMania 36 return to challenge WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, while #1 goes to WWE Hall of Famer Edge and his Royal Rumble return.

- Speaking of Edge, The Rated R Superstar is featured in the second part of the sixth and final season of History's Vikings, which is now streaming on Amazon Prime. Edge stars as a character named Kjetill. He took to Twitter today to comment on the final season.

"The final season of @HistoryVikings is streaming now on @PrimeVideo What happens to this chipper fella named Kjetill? Who sails to Valhalla? I lost 37lbs for this seasons' story arc(you'll see why). It was...challenging, but I'm so happy with the final product. Hope you enjoy," he wrote.

The second part of the final season features 10 new episodes.