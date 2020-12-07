ROH has officially announced that Jonathan Gresham will be pulling double duty at the upcoming Final Battle pay-per-view.

Gresham and Jay Lethal will defend their ROH World Tag Team Titles against PCO and Mark Briscoe. Gresham will then defend his ROH Pure Title against Flip Gordon.

ROH has also announced that Mike Bennett will reunite with Matt Taven to face The Righteous (Vincent, Bateman) that night.

ROH Final Battle 2020 will take place on Friday, December 18 from the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Below is the updated card:

ROH World Title Match

Brody King vs. Rush (c)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Soldiers of Savagery) vs. MexiSquad (Bandido, Rey Horus, Flamita) (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Winner of the Four Corner Survival Match vs. Dragon Lee (c)

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

PCO and Mark Briscoe vs. Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Flip Gordon vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

Four Corners Survival Match

Tony Deppen vs. Josh Woods vs. LSG vs. Dak Draper

Winner receives ROH World Television Title shot later in the night.

Grudge Match

EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe

Pure Rules Tag Team Match

TBA vs. TBA

Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. The Righteous