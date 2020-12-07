ROH has officially announced that Jonathan Gresham will be pulling double duty at the upcoming Final Battle pay-per-view.
Gresham and Jay Lethal will defend their ROH World Tag Team Titles against PCO and Mark Briscoe. Gresham will then defend his ROH Pure Title against Flip Gordon.
ROH has also announced that Mike Bennett will reunite with Matt Taven to face The Righteous (Vincent, Bateman) that night.
ROH Final Battle 2020 will take place on Friday, December 18 from the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Below is the updated card:
ROH World Title Match
Brody King vs. Rush (c)
ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match
Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Soldiers of Savagery) vs. MexiSquad (Bandido, Rey Horus, Flamita) (c)
ROH World Television Title Match
Winner of the Four Corner Survival Match vs. Dragon Lee (c)
ROH World Tag Team Titles Match
PCO and Mark Briscoe vs. Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal (c)
ROH Pure Title Match
Flip Gordon vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)
Four Corners Survival Match
Tony Deppen vs. Josh Woods vs. LSG vs. Dak Draper
Winner receives ROH World Television Title shot later in the night.
Grudge Match
EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe
Pure Rules Tag Team Match
TBA vs. TBA
Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. The Righteous