Angel Garza is the new WWE 24/7 Champion! Garza pinned R-Truth during TikTok's New Year's Eve Party.

He took to Twitter to comment on winning the title tonight.

Garza tweeted, "GOLD BABY ?????? Por segundo año consecutivo terminó el año con ORO ????For second year in a row I end with GOLD ???? @RonKill'ngs I'll show you how to treat a BABY"

Before losing it tonight, R-Truth had been champion since pinning Akira Tozawa on November 22, 2020, in Orlando, Florida at Survivor Series.

Below is the video of Angel winning the title: