The WWE NXT India brand is reportedly scheduled to launch in 2021.

The new NXT India TV series will air in the Indian market and is expected to begin filming in January, according to a new report from Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics and John Pollock of POST Wrestling.

There's no word yet on talent for the brand, but the plan as of several weeks ago was to feature an eight-man single elimination tournament for the new series. This was not confirmed, but the tournament could be to crown the first-ever NXT India Champion.

The new NXT India series is expected to air on linear TV in India, along with a digital window through the WWE Network.

WWE currently has a distribution deal with Sony Pictures Networks in India. A five-year renewal for that deal was announced in March of this year. The deal also includes Sony having the rights to the WWE Network for its audiences through SonyLIV, which is their own OTT (Over-The-Top) streaming platform.

NXT India will join the main NXT brand here in the United States, and the NXT UK brand based out of London, England.

