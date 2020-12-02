Two new segments have been announced for tonight's WWE NXT episode, the final show before Sunday's "Takeover: WarGames 2020" event.

It was just announced that The Kings of NXT (Pat McAfee, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, Pete Dunne) will make a "special appearance" ahead of their WarGames match against The Undisputed Era.

It was also announced that Timothy Thatcher will host another "Thatch-as-Thatch-Can" training session. WWE teased that Tommaso Ciampa will be watching.

The only match announced for tonight is the Ladder Match between Raquel Gonzalez and Shotzi Blackheart, to determine which team gets the advantage in the women's WarGames match.

On a related note, we noted earlier this evening at this link how Curt Stallion was set to make his NXT debut tonight, but he was attacked in the parking lot by Legado del Fantasma (NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde). Stallion recently became the new #1 contender to Escobar by winning a Fatal 5 Way on WWE 205 Live.

In an update, WWE posted the above video with NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff talking to Sarah Schreiber. Ruff revealed that he was scheduled to team with Stallion tonight, but now Stallion has not been medically cleared to compete. Ruff indicated that he will find aa new tag team partner to go up against Legado del Fantasma on tonight's show.

Stay tuned to this link for live NXT coverage at 8pm ET.