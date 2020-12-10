- Raquel Gonzalez has received a lot of praise online this week after her performance in the WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2020" opener and in last night's NXT main event win over Ember Moon. Above is post-show footage of Gonzalez talking to McKenzie Mitchell, who asked if she can be stopped.

"Sunday eight of the best women wrestlers were in that cage and whose hand was raised at the end?," Gonzalez asked. "Mine. Tonight a former NXT Women's Champion and whose hand was raised at the end of that main event? Mine. So, McKenzie, I guess you're right, Raquel Gonzalez can't be stopped."

Last night's NXT main event ended with Rhea Ripley facing off with Gonzalez. McKenzie asked about the showdown with her rival.

"Rhea Ripley, yeah. She's gonna get hers but on my time," Gonzalez said, laughing.

- WWE filed to trademark "NXT New Year's Evil" on December 6. This is the name of the special NXT episode that will air January 6 on the USA Network. The following use description was filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information"

- Today's new NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will feature the premiere of Noam Dar's new "Supernova Sessions" talk show segment. The only match announced for the show will be the Open Challenge set by NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin.

Below is new video of Dar promoting his new "Supernova Sessions" segment. Dar says his new segment will be must see TV because he will be asking his guests the questions that everyone else is too afraid to ask.