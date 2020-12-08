As noted, this week's episode of AEW Dynamite features a stacked lineup which includes appearances from Sting and Shaquille O'Neal, the fallout from new AEW World Champion Kenny Omega's appearance on Impact Wrestling, and a segment that would determine the future of Chris Jericho's Inner Circle faction.

The payoff from these angles is likely to come during the December 30th episode of AEW Dynamite, which is "supposed to be a really big show," according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

With AEW announcing as many as 10 segments -- including six matches -- for this week's show, Meltzer noted that there has been some pushback with some people wondering if it makes sense to announce both Sting and Shaq on the same show, especially a week after the "Winter is Coming" episode. Meltzer noted that the thinking is that, "If they can get him [Shaq], that's the week [the segment] is on" and they already announced Tony Schiavone's interview with Sting with last week.

On a related note, WWE NXT has already announced a New Year's Evil special which will air on January 6. This will be the first NXT episode to air in 2021.

Below is the updated lineup for this week's AEW Dynamite:

* Shaq addresses AEW with Tony Schiavone

* Tony Schiavone to interview Sting

* Fallout from AEW World Champion Kenny Omega's appearance on Impact Wrestling

* Orange Cassidy vs. MJF for the Dynamite Diamond Ring

* Inner Circle Ultimatum

* FTR vs. Varsity Blondes (Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr)

* Lance Archer and the Lucha Bros. vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade

* Abadon in action

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Preston "10" Vance

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Young Bucks vs. TH2