Bayley is set to be the next guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, per WWE Network News. The episode will premiere on the WWE Network on Sunday, January 10, 2021.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion will be the first female guest on the video podcast, and only the second active talent to sit alongside Stone Cold on the show. Recent guests have included WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Goldberg, Ric Flair, and The Undertaker.

As SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley reigned for a record 380 days, the longest in the blue brand's history. The Golden Role Model dropped the title earlier this fall to former tag partner Sasha Banks at WWE Hell in a Cell, and has engaged in a mini feud with Bianca Belair in the subsequent weeks.