Nia Jax, one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, had some fun with fans on Twitter on Tuesday.

First, she responded to a post from a fan who posted a clip of Jax botching a spot on this week's Monday Night Raw. During the Jax/Shayna Baszler vs. Lana/Asuka tag team match, Jax was supposed to run through her clothesline attempt when Asuka ducked and then crash to the floor when Lana held down the middle rope. Instead, Jax went between the ropes and then crashed to the floor anyway.

The botch got fans on social media talking. Jax tweeted out a sarcastic reply: "Umm, I was charging at Little Jimmy, he had it coming."

When one responded with, "Don't hurt little Jimmy," Jax made light of her reputation of injuring wrestlers.

"Too late. I'm sure the dirt sheets will report that I "legitimately" injured Jimmy and he will be out for 6-8 weeks," tweeted Jax.

Jax was recently blamed by some fans for injuring Mandy Rose's shoulder. During a tag team match on Raw, Jax grabbed Rose and tried to fling her through the ropes. However, Rose got tangled between the ropes and landed awkwardly on her shoulder.

See below for a clip of the botched spot and Jax's responses:

