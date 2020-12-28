NWA World's Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis will be staying with the organization.

Aldis recently appeared on Konnan's "Keepin' It 100" podcast and revealed that NWA boss Billy Corgan picked up the option in Aldis' contract to keep him with the promotion, at least for another year.

"Billy [Corgan] picked up my option with the NWA so… Like I said, I had an option on my contract and Billy picked it up and like I said, I would not have opened up any discussions with anyone without talking to — This is 'Keepin it 100,' I just care about that paper. That's it and Billy's been very loyal to me and I to him and I truly believe in what we're doing with the product and I wouldn't walk away from it because we haven't even scratched the surface of what we could accomplish."

Aldis also gave an update on the NWA Power series. The show has been on a hiatus since earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Aldis noted that NWA Power, the flagship show of the promotion, will be back in 2021.

"The reality is that the Primetime Live is not an NWA product. Power, NWA Power, that's our flagship. Dude, that's coming back in 2021," he said.

NWA talents have been featured on the United Wrestling Network (UWN) Primetime Live shows, but they recently announced that they are also on hiatus until 2021 some time. Aldis made it clear that Primetime Live is not a NWA product.

Aldis' comments come after NWA World Women's Champion Serena Deeb stated earlier this month that the NWA will "probably" start back up again with Power tapings in early 2021, perhaps as soon as January.

The last Power episode was the season 3 finale, a "lost" episode called Super Power on May 12. NWA recently filled Power's Tuesday night timeslot on YouTube with the new Shockwave series on December 1. That show tapes at Thunder Studios in California, where Primetime Live tapes. Power had been taping at GPB Studios in Atlanta, which has been called the NWA Arena. There is no word yet on what will happen with Shockwave once Power returns, but we will keep you updated.

Aldis has been the World Heavyweight Champion since winning a 2 of 3 Falls match over Cody Rhodes at the NWA 70th Anniversary Show on October 21, 2018. This is his second reign with the title. His first ran from December 9, 2017, when he defeated Tim Storm at CZW Cage of Death 2019, until the first All In pay-per-view on September 1, 2018, when he lost the title to Cody.

Stay tuned for more.

(H/T to POST Wrestling)