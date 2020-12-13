WWE has announced a "Nightmare before TLC" segment featuring AJ Styles, The Miz and John Morrison for tomorrow night's episode of Monday Night RAW besides several other matches for the go-home show before next Sunday's TLC pay-per-view event.

See below for WWE's description for the segment:

"The Phenomenal One plans to bring "The Nightmare before TLC" to Raw this Monday to display what's in store for the WWE Championship Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match. The Miz & John Morrison will back up Styles for his terrifying display, as Mr. Money in the Bank has his own hopes of delivering sleepless nights to the King of Claymore Country."

Styles will also face Sheamus on RAW before challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at TLC.

Also, Lana will take on Nia Jax just six days before she teams up with RAW Women's Champion Asuka to face Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

WWE has also confirmed a six-man tag team match pitting RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day and Jeff Hardy versus The Hurt Business.

As noted earlier, Bray Wyatt will be bringing his Firefly Fun House puppets to the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field. The segment is being called a "Field Trip" where Wyatt takes his puppets -- Abby The Witch, Ramblin' Rabbit, Mercy The Buzzard and Huskus The Pig Boy -- on a tour of WWE's new arena.