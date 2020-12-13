NJPW has confirmed several big matches for Wrestle Kingdom 15.

New matches added to the first night of Wrestle Kingdom include Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Great-O-Khan, Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo, and IWGP Tag Team Champions Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi vs. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa.

Matches announced for night two include SANADA vs. EVIL, and Shingo Takagi vs. Jeff Cobb.

Also on night two, IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori will face either Hiromu Takahashi or El Phantasmo.

Below is the updated lineup:

Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night 1:

* Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi (IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championship Match)

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Great-O-Khan (Special Single Match)

* Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (c) vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny (IWGP Tag Team Championship Match)

* Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo

Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night 2:

* Jay White vs. the winner of Kota Ibushi and Tetsuya Naito (IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championship Match)

* SANADA vs. EVIL

* Shingo Takagai vs. Jeff Cobb

* Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. winner of El Phantasmo and Hiromu Takahashi (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match)

Wrestle Kingdom 15 is January 4 & 5 2021.

