NJPW hosted a special press conference today for Wrestle Kingdom 15. The two-day event is on January 4 and January 5 at the Tokyo Dome.

During the press conference, New Japan Pro-Wrestling Chairman Naoki Sugabayashi confirmed KENTA vs. Juice Robinson for the first night of Wrestle Kingdom 15.

On the second night, IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru will defend their titles against Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato.

It was also announced that 22 wrestlers will participate in the KOPW 2021. The final four entrants will be part of a four-way match on January 5 to determine the King of Pro-Wrestling.

Below is the updated line-up:

Night 1

* Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi (IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships)

* Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi (c) vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Great-O-Khan

* Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo

* KENTA vs. Juice Robinson

Night 2:

* Tetsuya Naito or Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Jay White (IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships)

* Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. El Phantasmo or Hiromu Takahashi (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* SANADA vs. EVIL

* Shingo Takagi vs. Jeff Cobb

* Four-way match to determine the King of Pro-Wrestling 2021

* El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)





