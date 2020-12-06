- Above is the latest Shot of Brandi with Kris Statlander and Brandi Rhodes. The duo made a pineapple rum / pineapple juice drink, and a black bean burger since Statlander is a vegetarian.

- The IWGP US Championship contract holder KENTA is still calling out the current champion, Jon Moxley, for a match.

"I want Moxley. NOT YOU @Brodyxking I'm so tired of saying, 'Where's Moxley?' GIVE ME THE IWGP US TITLE!"

The reason Brody King was mentioned was because King defeated KENTA in a 10-man Elimination Match on this week's NJPW Strong. KENTA will have to continue to wait as AEW President Tony Khan has already said earlier this month Moxley won't be involved in Wrestle Kingdom 15.

- Below is Outside the Ring with Lexy Nair and her guests John Silver and Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order. Nair looks to be starting up a new series with AEW wrestlers to learn more about them beyond pro wrestling.