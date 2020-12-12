NJPW's Super J-Cup 2020 tournament was tonight. Bullet Club member El Phantasmo defeated ACH to win the Super J-Cup tournament. Below are the results:

* First Round Match: Chris Bey defeated Clark Connors

* First Round Match: ACH defeated TJP

* First Round Match: Blake Christian defeated Rey Horus

* First Round Match: El Phantasmo defeated Lio Rush

* JR Kratos & Danny Limelight defeated Rocky Romero & Fred Rosser

* Semi-finals: ACH defeated Chris Bey

* Semi-finals: El Phantasmo defeated Blake Christian

* KENTA & Hikuleo defeated Ren Narita & Kevin Knight

* Finals: El Phantasmo defeated ACH

Highlights from "SUPER J-CUP 2020" (Dec 12th)

