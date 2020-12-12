NJPW's Super J-Cup 2020 tournament was tonight. Bullet Club member El Phantasmo defeated ACH to win the Super J-Cup tournament. Below are the results:
* First Round Match: Chris Bey defeated Clark Connors
* First Round Match: ACH defeated TJP
* First Round Match: Blake Christian defeated Rey Horus
* First Round Match: El Phantasmo defeated Lio Rush
* JR Kratos & Danny Limelight defeated Rocky Romero & Fred Rosser
* Semi-finals: ACH defeated Chris Bey
* Semi-finals: El Phantasmo defeated Blake Christian
* KENTA & Hikuleo defeated Ren Narita & Kevin Knight
* Finals: El Phantasmo defeated ACH
Highlights from "SUPER J-CUP 2020" (Dec 13th)
We are underway!
Clark Connors ?? @DashingChrisBey in first round action is up!
??SUPER J-CUP 2020??
?? ACH × @MegaTJP
Highlights from "SUPER J-CUP 2020" (Dec 12th)
One semi final is now set!
Who reaches the second, as #ROH's @rey_horus takes on GCW's @Air_Blake2234?
Highlights from "SUPER J-CUP 2020" (Dec 12th)
Three of our final four are now set!
Will it be the Man of the Hour @TheLionelGreen, or defending champ @elpwrestling in that last spot?
Highlights from "SUPER J-CUP 2020" (Dec 12th)
Team Filthy is in force, as @DannyLimeLight teams with the huge @Jr_KRATOS!@azucarRoc wants to make a mark on Limelight before their grudge match Friday on #njpwSTRONG!
??SUPER J-CUP 2020??
LA??????????LA DOJO?5???????????????????KENTA????????????
?? @rennarita_njpw & ??????? × @KENTAG2S & @Hiku_Leo
