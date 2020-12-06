The finals are set for both the NJPW World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors, which take place at Nippon Budokan on December 11 in Tokyo.

Earlier today, El Desperado and Hiromu Takahashi claimed the top two spots in BOTSJ, each with 14 points. For WTL, Juice Robinson and David Finlay will face Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa on Friday's show. The two teams each obtained 12 points in the tournament. Below are the final standings:

Best of the Super Juniors

* El Desperado 14 points

* Hiromu Takahashi 14 points

* Taiji Ishimori 14 points

* SHO 12 points

* BUSHI 8 points

* Master Wato 8 points

* Robbie Eagles 8 points

* Ryusuke Taguchi 8 points

* DOUKI 4 points

* Yuya Uemura 0 points

World Tag League

* Juice Robinson and David Finlay 12 points

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa 12 points

* Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. 12 points

* Shingo Takagi and SANADA 10 points

* Tomohiro Ishii and Toro Yano 10 points

* Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI 10 points

* Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb 10 points

* Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens 6 points

* EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi 6 points

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare 2 points

In other NJPW news, it was announced next year's Wrestling Dontaku is going to be two nights on May 3 and May 4 at the Fukuoka International Center in Fukuoka, Japan. This year's Wrestling Dontaku was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.