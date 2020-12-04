New Japan's World Tag League tour continued earlier today at the Beppu B-Con Plaza. The main event saw Shingo Takagi & SANADA defeat Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare in a World Tag League match.

You can see the full results below:

* Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma defeated Yota Tsuji & Gabriel Kidd

* Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens

* World Tag League match: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI defeated EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi

* World Tag League match: Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano

* World Tag League match: Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa defeated Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb

* World Tag League match: Shingo Takagi & SANADA defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare

Current World Tag League Standings:

* Juice Robinson & David Finlay 10 points (5-3)

* Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. 10 points (5-3)

* Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa 10 points (5-3)

* Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI 10 points (5-3)

* Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano 10 points (5-3)

* Shingo Takagi & SANADA 10 points (5-3)

* Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb 8 points (4-4) *eliminated*

* EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi 6 points (3-5) *eliminated*

* Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens 4 points (2-6) *eliminated*

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare 2 points (1-7) *eliminated*