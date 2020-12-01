Maureen Tracy, who had been working as the NWA's Director of Operations, finished up with the company today.

Tracy announced her departure on Monday, writing, "Tomorrow is my last day with NWA. I am so thankful for all of the amazing people I got to meet. I am also thankful for how challenging this position was, personally & professionally, as it allowed me to grow & be a better me. Now it's onwards & upwards to the next adventure!"

There's no word on why Tracy has left the NWA, but she told one person on Twitter that she is "jobless" now. She has received a significant amount praise from several wrestlers, fans and others on social media.

Thunder Rosa tweeted on how much Tracy helped her during her time with the company.

"This woman gave me the strength in many times I felt I had nothing. Im going to miss you so much [heart emoji x 2]," Rosa wrote.

AEW star Ricky Starks praised Tracy on Twitter just last week, calling her the heart of the NWA.

He wrote, "Let it be known this lady is the heart of NWA. No one else. No one has done more than her"

Tracy previously worked for Highspots before starting with the NWA in December 2018. Her departure is seen as a significant loss to the NWA, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

