Outsports announced that AEW star Nyla Rose was one of the nominees for the Outsports Female Athlete of the Year.

Rose took to Twitter to comment about the nomination.

The former AEW Women's World Champion tweeted, "It's hard to be excited about this today... but I am grateful for the opportunity and nomination. Thank you @outsports."

When Nyla Rose won the AEW Women's World Championship in February, she became the first trans woman to win a world title in a major U.S. wrestling promotion. Rose lost the title to Hikaru Shida in May at "Double Or Nothing."

Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas ended up being awarded the Female Athlete of the Year. 11-time WNBA All-Star Sue Bird was also nominated.

Outsports is a sports news website focusing on LGBTQ issues and personalities in amateur and professional sports. The site is part of SB Nation.



