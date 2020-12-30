New matches and a segment have been announced for tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network, the final show of 2020 and the go-home episode for next Wednesday's New Year's Evil special.

It was announced that tonight's episode will open with Bronson Reed vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. Tag team action was also announced with Breezango vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans.

Mercedes Martinez will make her return to the NXT ring on tonight's show. The former RETRIBUTION member known as Retaliation returned to NXT last week and attacked NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai. WWE has announced that she will be in action tonight, but there's no word yet on her opponent.

Tonight's NXT show will also take a special look at the history between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez. This will be the final build to their match at New Year's Evil next week.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight:

* Bronson Reed vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott in the opening match

* The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Breezango

* Mercedes Martinez returns to NXT in-ring action

* A special look at the Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez feud

* The winners of the NXT Year-End Awards will be revealed

* Roderick Strong vs. Pete Dunne

* Leon Ruff challenges NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano for the title

* The final build for next week's New Year's Evil episode