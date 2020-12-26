As noted, Pat McAfee has reportedly been pulled off of WWE television, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

According to Meltzer, it was WWE's decision, not McAffee's. It's not known why WWE made the decision and there is reportedly no timetable on his return.

Tonight, Pat McAfee took to Twitter to retweet several articles about WWE pulling him from TV.

McAfee tweeted, "I think I got fired on Christmas."

The tweet caught the attention of Retribution member MACE.

MACE replied, "Want some retribution?"

Pat McAfee wasn't the only one who was asked to join the group. MACE also tweeted at Isaiah "Swerve" Scott with the same question.