Paul Heyman is reportedly writing most of the promos we've heard from WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as of late.

Heyman and Reigns have been working on-screen together for a few months now but Heyman is also coming up with much of Reigns' promos, according to PWInsider.

WWE Hall of Famer Michael "PS" Hayes has also been very hands-on in Reigns' creative process as of late. It was noted that Hayes has been personally producing Reigns' big pay-per-view matches in recent months.

Reigns is set to defend his title against Kevin Owens in a TLC Match at Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view.

Stay tuned for more.