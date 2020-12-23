Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford are tying the knot.

'Superbad' announced tonight that he and Ford will have their wedding live on the Beach Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on February 3, 2021. The couple celebrated after the big news with Sabian's best man, Miro, as their music hit.

The announcement came after a teased interruption by the Best Friends, which turned out to be a fake-out orchestrated by Sabian and Miro. Footage was then shown of Trent getting loaded into an ambulance, presumably from an attack by Sabian and Miro.

Sabian and Ford have been teasing their on-screen wedding ceremony for months, since before Miro debuted with the promotion as Sabian's best man.

You can see the wedding announcement below: