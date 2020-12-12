WWE announced Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O'Reilly for next week's episode of NXT.

The winner of the match then receives a shot at NXT Champion Finn Balor at NXT New Year's Evil on January 6. No other matches have been announced for this event.

Below is the updated card for next Wednesday's NXT:

* Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O'Reilly (Winner faces NXT Champion Finn Balor on January 6)

* Leon Ruff and Kushida vs. Austin Theory and NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano