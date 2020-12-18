With Lana injured [in storyline], Peyton Royce has offered to partner with Asuka in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match against champions Shayna Baslzer and Nia Jax at this Sunday's TLC pay-per-view event.

Peyton wrote, "Hello @WWEAsuka. I know you need a tag team partner on Sunday. I know you know I can go. Sincerely, former Women's Tag Team Champion, Relentless Royce. #WWETLC."

It seems like Asuka has already accepted Peyton's offer. The Empress of Tomorrow tweeted, "Let's do it together," in response to Peyton.

Asuka, the Raw Women's Champion, could potentially become a dual title holder this Sunday.

As noted, Lana is expected to be off WWE TV for several weeks. During last week's RAW, WWE did an injury angle with Lana after her upset win over Nia Jax. WWE noted that she suffered "devastating injuries to her elbow and leg" in the attack by Jax and Baszler.

Despite Asuka and Royce's social media exchange, WWE has yet to officially announce Asuka's partner for TLC.