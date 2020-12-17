Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan took to social media on Wednesday and poked a little fun at Monday Nigh RAW Superstar AJ Styles.

Hogan posed for a photo with a fan with long brown hair and a beard, while holding up a picture of Styles on his phone. Although the fan barely resembles Styles' facial features, Hogan captioned the photo with, "I found #ajstyles brother!!!"

Styles will challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship in a tables, ladders, and chairs match at this Sunday's TLC pay-per-view event.

See below for Hogan's Instagram post: