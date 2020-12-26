Kevin Owens appears to be in a happy place despite losing his second consecutive Universal Championship match to Roman Reigns on this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

After losing to Reigns inside a steel cage, less than a week since their TLC match last Sunday, Owens tweeted a picture with his family and mentioned that he gave it his all in the two championship bouts and "couldn't be happier" because he was with his loved ones on Christmas Day.

Owens wrote, "I gave it my all at TLC, gave it my all in the cage and I will keep doing so until there's nothing left. Fight hard enough for long enough and something good has to happen. Right now, I'm right where I belong and I couldn't be happier. From my family to yours, Happy Holidays!"

The taped match on SmackDown ended in controversial fashion after Jey Uso handcuffed Owens to the side of the cage, allowing Reigns to exit the structure to retain his Universal Championship.

With Daniel Bryan announcing his entry into next month's Royal Rumble match, there is some uncertainty regarding Reigns' next challenger for the Universal title. Bryan and Reigns were previously rumored to face off in the January pay-per-view event.

See below for Owens' tweet: