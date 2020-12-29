WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks took to Instagram today to show off her make-up and art skills sporting a Ruby Riott inspired look. Banks went even as far as to replicate Riott's tattoos, though with her own tattoos, most notably a wolf tattoo on her chest.

Banks also sports many other tattoos on her neck and her arm, and she also sports a blue-green wig to replicate Riott's current green hair. In Bank's caption for her IG post, she stated her goal for a make-up line as well as her goal to show off more Superstar inspirations similar to what many WWE Superstars did for The Undertaker.

"Make up channel and line manifestation in 2021! Bringing back WWE superstars inspirations," Banks wrote. "Today's inspiration is the incredible rad @rubyriottwwe #liv2riott #makeup #makeuptutorial #rubyriott hair @nuolawigs"

Riott quickly noticed Banks' post on Twitter where Banks simply captioned her Twitter post, "Ruby Riott #makeupinspo". Riott gave her approval of Banks' inspired look.

Riott tweeted, "This is awesome! [smiley face, heart eyes emoji]"

You can view Banks' superstar inspiration as well as Riott's tweet below: