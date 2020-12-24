The Dark Order got into the holiday spirit tonight!

Anna Jay posted a photo of her and other Dark Order members in Christmas pajamas. She captioned the photo, "Merry Christmas from our family to yours."

Evil Uno also posted a holiday photo of him on John Silver's lap. He captioned the photo, "Evil Uno wishes you a Happy Holidays."

The group was recently in the latest "Being The Elite" video, where they went caroling and tried to recruit Hangman Page with the song, "Hangman the Handsome Cowboy." The full video is available above.

As noted earlier, Anna Jay will be facing Jazmin Allure on next Tuesday's AEW Dark.

John Silver and Alex Reynolds will be facing Shawn Dean and Tyson Maddux on next week's Dark episode.

Below you can see the Christmas photos:

Merry Christmas from our family to yours???? pic.twitter.com/4ZCvFI0Awb — Anna Jay (@annajay___) December 25, 2020