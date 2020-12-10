The dark storyline with Boa and Xia Li continued on last night's WWE NXT storyline, as seen in the video above.

This week's segment saw Boa and Li continue their brutal training as the ShiFu master directed things. WWE referred to the training as "mysterious and brutal punishment" for Boa and Li.

The amount of uncensored blood featured in this week's segment was especially interesting, and was a hot topic of discussion on social media.

We've noted how there has been speculation on the identity of the mystery hooded woman recently seen in the Boa and Li vignettes. The identity has not been confirmed but speculation is that it will be revealed as Japanese legend Meiko Satomura, who was hired to work the NXT UK brand a few months back, or NXT Superstar Karen Q, who is still recovering from a broken leg, but getting closer to being cleared.

There's now speculation on "Karen Kwan" being the name for the mystery woman, or at least the new ring name for Q when she is brought back.

WWE filed to trademark the "Karen Kwan" name back on October 20, but the name just recently appeared in the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) database. The following use description was filed for the "Karen Kwan" trademark:

"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment"

Li and Boa have been fairly quiet on social media as of late, at least when it comes to their recent vignettes, but Li and Boa re-posted last night's clips with short comments. The Chinese symbol seen in their tweets translates to "fissure" on Google. You can see their posts below: