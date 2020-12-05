- Above are the ten greatest matches in ROH Final Battle history. The group included: Bryan Danielson vs. Morishima, Adam Cole vs. Kyle O'Reilly, and Jay Lethal vs. AJ Styles.

- In the latest Eck's Files on the ROH website, it was revealed a first-ever Pure Rules Tag Team Match is set to take place at Final Battle on December 18. The rules for the match are as follows: 1) A legal tag requires the wrestler on the apron to reach over the top rope and tag his partner hand-to-hand while holding the tag rope with his other hand, 2) Each wrestler has five seconds to exit the ring after a tag is made, and 3) Each time a team breaks up a pinfall or submission, that team will lose a rope break. Breaking up a pinfall or submission when a team is out of rope breaks will result in a disqualification.

The participants will be announced next week. Below is the current PPV card:

ROH World Championship

RUSH (c) vs. Brody King

ROH World TV Championship

Dragon Lee (c) vs. TBA (Four-Way Winner)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship

MexiSquad (Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus) (c) vs. Shane Taylor Productions (Kaun, Moses, and Shane Taylor)

EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe

Tony Deppen vs. LSG vs. Josh Woods vs. Dak Draper

Winner gets ROH TV Championship Match later in the show.

Pure Rules Tag Team Match

TBA vs. TBA

- Here are last night's NJPW Strong results:

* Sterling Riegel (with Logan Riegel) defeated The DKC (with Clark Connors)

* Alex Zayne defeated Blake Christian

* Brody King, David Finlay, Juice Robinson, ACH, and Karl Fredericks defeated KENTA, Jay White, Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, and Hikuleo (Elimination Match)