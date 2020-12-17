The first-ever Firefly Inferno Match has been announced for WWE TLC.

WWE announced today that Randy Orton vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at Sunday's TLC pay-per-view will now be a Firefly Inferno Match.

WWE has held the classic Inferno Match four times over the years, with the ring surrounded by fire. The original came at WWE Unforgiven in 1998 as The Undertaker defeated Kane by setting his arm on fire. The last came at WWE Armageddon 2006 as Kane defeated MVP by setting his body on fire.

There's no word on if Sunday's match will feature fire surrounding the ring, or if it will be some sort of cinematic match from the Firefly Fun House. The match comes after Orton trapped Wyatt in a box on Monday's RAW, and set it on fire. Wyatt went into the box, but The Fiend popped back out and took Orton down with the Mandible Claw.

WWE's official match preview noted, "Orton and Wyatt are no stranger to the destructive flames, as The Viper once sadistically burned down The Wyatt Family Compound. Last week, The Viper trapped Wyatt inside a burning box, but The Fiend emerged unscathed to punish Orton for his brutality. Now Orton will have to step inside The Fiend's twisted inferno, and HE never forgets."

The 2020 WWE TLC pay-per-view will take place this Sunday, December 20 from The ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Below is the updated card:

TLC Match for the WWE Universal Title

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman (c)

TLC Match for the WWE Title

AJ Styles with Omos vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Carmella vs. Sasha Banks (c)

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match

RAW Women's Champion Asuka and a partner TBA vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (c)

Firefly Inferno Match

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton