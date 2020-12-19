AEW wrestler Red Velvet announced yesterday that she and Wes Brisco are engaged.

She tweeted a photo with the caption, "After some private family time to cherish the moment, I'm happy to announce that I'm engaged to my best friend, soulmate, and now tag partner for life @Wesbrisco"

Wes Brisco is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco. Wes is best known for his time in Impact as a member of Aces & Eights. He currently performs for Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling.

Red Velvet will be facing Vertvixen this Tuesday on AEW Dark.

Wrestling Inc. sends congratulations to Red Velvet and Wes Brisco!

Below you can see their engagement photo: