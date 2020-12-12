Former WWE announcer Renee Young [real name Renee Paquette] has revealed via Twitter that a hacker is attempting to access her Dropbox, which contains her demo reel and old NXT notes.

However, Young didn't seem too upset by the development.

She tweeted, "Lol at the person trying to hack to Dropbox. Enjoy my demo reel and old notes on NXT."

NXT announcer Wade Barrett [real name Stu Bennett] responded and jokingly wrote, "Hook a brother up on those NXT notes?"

As noted, Renee recently appeared on the The Bellas Podcast and spoke about her pregnancy and WWE departure. Renee mentioned that she wasn't thrilled to be traveling back-and-forth which is a staple in the world of pro wrestling.

"I literally got pregnant the month after I left [WWE]," she said. Isn't that crazy? We had been trying for a while and were like, 'What is happening?' Then right away, it was like, 'Oh, there it is.' But it's definitely a weird adjustment because you're always used to being on the go. But I did have that ease out of it because of COVID and I wasn't on the road all the time. I was doing Backstage and flying out to LA more than I was flying out to SmackDown," added Renee.

Earlier this year, Renee revealed that her WWE non-compete clause is "in and around 1 year" which means that she can't possibly join her husband Jon Moxley at AEW until late next year. In the meantime, Renee seems to be busy enough with her pregnancy, podcast, and cookbook.

See below for Renee's tweet:

