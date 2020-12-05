Former WWE announcer Renee Young (Renee Paquette) took to her Instagram and Twitter to reveal she and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley are having a girl!

She posted the below photo of a sliced cake and wrote, "It's pink! ??????"

A few who commented on the baby news were WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks and one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax.

Nia Jax wrote, "Ahhhhhh yay!!! Soooo exciting" and Sasha Banks replied to the photo with, "Congratulations"

Jim Ross tweeted, "Beautiful from a daddy of two daughters!

AEW star Britt Baker also wrote congratulations as did former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly, Matt Cardona, and Maryse.

As noted, the news of Renee's pregnancy was first revealed on live television by her husband during an episode of AEW Dynamite on November 18.

We here at Wrestling Inc. would like to extend congratulations to the couple.