A Last Woman Standing match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez has been announced for the WWE NXT New Year's Evil special.
Gonzalez and Ripely have been feuding for a few months now, and Ripley defeated Gonzalez in singles action at the Halloween Havoc special back in October. Tonight's NXT episode saw Ripley defeat Dakota Kai in singles action, but a big brawl with Gonzalez broke out after the match.
The Last Woman Standing match was later revealed when New Year's Evil host Dexter Lumis was shown drawing a poster for the match.
The special New Year's Evil edition of NXT on the USA Network will air live on Wednesday, January 6 from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the current card, along with a few related shots:
Host: Dexter Lumis
NXT Title Match
Kyle O'Reilly vs. Finn Balor (c)
Last Woman Standing Match
Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
Karrion Kross with Scarlett vs. Damian Priest
At #NXTNYE, life will imitate art when @RheaRipley_WWE & @RaquelWWE collide in a ???????? ?????????? ???????????????? ??????????! ?? #WWENXT @DexterLumis pic.twitter.com/ZTL7uhSPaA— WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2020
"Do you want some?!" - @RheaRipley_WWE— WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2020
Well... do you, @RaquelWWE? #WWENXT @DakotaKai_WWE pic.twitter.com/p8QpkjbCx8
One arm and all, @RheaRipley_WWE beats the odds and defeats @DakotaKai_WWE on #WWENXT!— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 24, 2020
An #NXTAwardFemale performance, indeed. #RheaRipley pic.twitter.com/TLTNjtITTh
?????? ???????? ??????????!— WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2020
?????? ???????? ??????????!
?????? ???????? ??????????!#WWENXT @RheaRipley_WWE @RaquelWWE pic.twitter.com/Kqmc8y3LgV
The tension between these two builds by the week! #WWENXT @RheaRipley_WWE @RaquelWWE pic.twitter.com/pMkd6qLWEt— WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2020