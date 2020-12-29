Triple H skipped WrestleMania earlier this year for the first time since WrestleMania 23 when he was out with a torn right quadriceps. The 51-year-old Triple H might still have a few great matches left in him, according to his good friend Ric Flair.

In a recent interview with WWE UK to promote next week's RAW Legends Night, Flair discussed Triple's possible retirement down the road and why The Game deserves a huge sendoff from the WWE Universe.

"I'm actually hoping to see him have a huge retirement match, if he even elects to retire in the future," said Flair [h/t Inside The Ropes]. He deserves every bit of it and all the recognition to go with it."

While admitting that Triple H "probably knows more about the business" than him despite their 20-year age gap, Flair said that The Game exemplifies 'Legend' more than anyone else because he's a student of the game.

"He exemplifies 'Legend' more than anybody because he is not only a great performer, he has studied the business, he is a historian," stressed Flair. "He probably knows more about the business than I do and I've been in it 30 years longer than he has."

Flair continued, "He [Triple H] came into it with a knowledge of it that I hadn't seen anybody at his age come into the business with. He was respectful every day and it was fun to see someone that just loved to be in the ring and loved the business. He became a great worker and he has also taken that with him and has become an intricate part of the company."

The Nature Boy also gave major props to Triple H for building and managing the WWE NXT brand.

"He's accomplished all this through his efforts and he has ascended himself to a place of not just being a great worker, he's helped to impact the company with the growth of NXT," said Flair. "Helping to see young guys get the opportunity to make the main roster, working with people on a daily basis.

"Plus he's one of my two or three best friends. I just saw him at RAW and at TLC and had a nice talk with him. He basically lives the kind of schedule we did in the old days. He wouldn't have it any other way. He won't miss anything, and he's always wanting to see the company grow."