WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke with Alex McCarthy and Sean O'Brien of talkSPORT where he opened up about his confidence issues that he had for decades throughout his career. Flair is iconic for his skills on the mic and one memorable promo from the modern era is from 2007 where Flair tore Carlito down verbally.

Flair revealed to talkSPORT that the promo was not scripted. He said that he was coming off Vince McMahon chewing him out.

"What happened was, I just got my ass chewed up by Vince McMahon, literally ten minutes before that," Flair revealed. "Vince chewed my ass out and told me I needed to lead by example, not worry about what I was doing, that if he was worried he would take care of me.

"But he had just worn my ass out. I walked back to the locker room and Bruce Prichard was there and he said, 'We need you to do this promo.' I said, 'No problem!' That's the truth, there was no script. And I gave him everything Vince gave me and more!"

Despite walking into Flair tearing him down, Carlito did not have anything negative to say once cameras were off. Flair noted that he and Carlito's father, Carlos Colon Sr., are best friends.

"He didn't say anything!," Flair said. "He wouldn't say anything to me, his dad and I are best friends!"