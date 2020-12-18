WWE is reportedly working to sign Riddle to a new contract.

Riddle's current contract expires in August 2021, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It was noted that Riddle has "pretty much" agreed to terms for a three-year contract at $400,000 guaranteed per year. Riddle would also make $50,000 for every show that he works in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It was said that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon doesn't really understand Riddle's "Bro" gimmick, but he loves the vignettes that Riddle is featured in. Vince reportedly finds Riddle's vignettes to be hilarious.

Riddle has been feuding with WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and The Hurt Business as of late. You can click here for the latest backstage report on when Riddle may get his title shot.

Stay tuned for more on Riddle's WWE status.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

