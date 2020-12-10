Ring of Honor announced that the first hour of Final Battle will be free on Facebook, Youtube, and STIRR.

The first hour will include a four-way match between Tony Deppen, Dak Draper, LSG, and Josh Woods. The winner gets a shot at the ROH World Television Championship later that night.

Final Battle will take place on Friday, December 18 from the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. The show starts at 8 p.m. EST. The entire pay-per-view will be available on HonorClub and FITE.

Final Battle and all other ROH pay-per-views are free for HonorClub members. HonorClub is available for just $9.99 per month.

Below is the card:

ROH World Title Match

Brody King vs. Rush (c)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Soldiers of Savagery) vs. MexiSquad (Bandido, Rey Horus, Flamita) (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Winner of the Four Corner Survival Match vs. Dragon Lee (c)

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

PCO and Mark Briscoe vs. Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Flip Gordon vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

Four Corners Survival Match

Tony Deppen vs. Josh Woods vs. LSG vs. Dak Draper

Winner receives ROH World Television Title shot later in the night.

Grudge Match

EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe

Pure Rules Tag Team Match

Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus vs. Fred Yehi and Wheeler Yuta

Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. The Righteous

Danhausen vs. Brian Johnson