ROH has announced two new matches for the upcoming Final Battle pay-per-view.

It was previously announced that a Pure Rules Tag Team Match would take place at Final Battle. ROH has now announced the participants for that match and it will be Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus vs. Fred Yehi and Wheeler Yuta.

ROH has also announced Danhausen vs. Brian Johnson for Final Battle.

ROH Final Battle 2020 will take place on Friday, December 18 from the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Below is the updated card:

ROH World Title Match

Brody King vs. Rush (c)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Soldiers of Savagery) vs. MexiSquad (Bandido, Rey Horus, Flamita) (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Winner of the Four Corner Survival Match vs. Dragon Lee (c)

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

PCO and Mark Briscoe vs. Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Flip Gordon vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

Four Corners Survival Match

Tony Deppen vs. Josh Woods vs. LSG vs. Dak Draper

Winner receives ROH World Television Title shot later in the night.

Grudge Match

EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe

Pure Rules Tag Team Match

Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus vs. Fred Yehi and Wheeler Yuta

Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. The Righteous

Danhausen vs. Brian Johnson