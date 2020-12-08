ROH has announced two new matches for the upcoming Final Battle pay-per-view.
It was previously announced that a Pure Rules Tag Team Match would take place at Final Battle. ROH has now announced the participants for that match and it will be Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus vs. Fred Yehi and Wheeler Yuta.
ROH has also announced Danhausen vs. Brian Johnson for Final Battle.
ROH Final Battle 2020 will take place on Friday, December 18 from the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Below is the updated card:
ROH World Title Match
Brody King vs. Rush (c)
ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match
Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Soldiers of Savagery) vs. MexiSquad (Bandido, Rey Horus, Flamita) (c)
ROH World Television Title Match
Winner of the Four Corner Survival Match vs. Dragon Lee (c)
ROH World Tag Team Titles Match
PCO and Mark Briscoe vs. Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal (c)
ROH Pure Title Match
Flip Gordon vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)
Four Corners Survival Match
Tony Deppen vs. Josh Woods vs. LSG vs. Dak Draper
Winner receives ROH World Television Title shot later in the night.
Grudge Match
EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe
Pure Rules Tag Team Match
Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus vs. Fred Yehi and Wheeler Yuta
Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. The Righteous
Danhausen vs. Brian Johnson