Quinn McKay checks in backstage after the opening. McKay hypes the Brody King versus Shane Taylor and Josh Woods versus Jay Lethal matches for later in the show.

A video package is shown on Josh Woods and ROH Tag Team Champion Jay Lethal.

Josh Woods and ROH Tag Team Champion Jay Lethal make their entrances. This match will be contested under Pure Rules with a 15-Minute Time Limit.

Pure Rules Match: Jay Lethal vs. Josh Woods

They lock up. Lethal eventually hits a Suicide Dive to the outside on Woods. Lethal rolls Woods back into the ring. Lethal ascends the turnbuckles. Lethal goes for an Elbow Drop from off the top rope. Woods catches Lethal with an arm-lock and goes for a cross arm-breaker. Lethal turns it into a pin attempt for a two count on Woods.

Woods ducks a clothesline attempt by Lethal. Lethal goes for his Lethal Injection finisher, Woods catches Lethal and locks in a rear naked choke. Lethal rolls backward and turns it into another pin attempt for another two count on Woods. Woods locks in a modified ankle lock on Lethal. Lethal turns that into yet another pin attempt for another two count on Woods. Woods rolls Lethal up for the win.

Winner: Josh Woods

Matt Taven welcomes Mike Bennett as his first guest on his Trending With Taven segment backstage. Bennett talks about if the table between them wasn't there, he would give Taven the biggest hug in the entire world. Bennett talks about having been doing this since he was fifteen years old, signing with ROH in 2011 and being with the company for five years.

Bennett talks about having been to New Japan, having traveled all over the world and previously holding the ROH Tag Team & IWGP Tag Team titles with Taven. Bennett talks about having kept tabs on Taven and feeling that something was missing, that something was not their, something that he could help with, that being that someone needed his back. The full interview can be seen on Honor Club.

A video package is shown on Brody King and Shane Taylor.

Shane Taylor and Brody King make their entrances.

Brody King vs. Shane Taylor

They lock up. Taylor hits the ropes and goes for a shoulder-block, King remains on his feet. King hits the ropes and goes for a shoulder-block, Taylor remains on his feet. They exchange strikes. Later in the match, Taylor connects with a head-butt to King. Taylor hits a Package Piledriver on King. Taylor pins King for a two count. Taylor goes for his Greeting From 216 finisher, King gets out of it. King locks in a waist-lock, Taylor elbows him in the face. King hits a German Suplex on Taylor. King hits the Burning Lariat on Taylor. King pins Taylor for a one count. King connects with several forearms to Taylor. King pins Taylor for the three count.

Winner: Brody King

They hype next week's show as this one comes to a close.