

ROH Episode 482 Recap: PCO & Mark Briscoe In Action, Flip Gordon Vs. Josh Woods

The usual ROH signature video package kicks off the shown

Quinn McKay checks in backstage. McKay hypes the show and throws to a recap.

A recap is shown of Vincent attacking Mike Bennett last week.

A video package is shown on The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser) and PCO & Mark Briscoe.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage.

The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser) make their entrance. Mark Briscoe & PCO make their entrances.

PCO & Mark Briscoe vs. The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser)

Bruiser and Briscoe lock up. Bruiser backs Briscoe into the corner. Briscoe ducks a clothesline attempt by Bruiser. Briscoe chops Bruiser before connect with a forearm in the corner. Bruiser eventually connect with a forearm to Briscoe. Bruiser hits a Modified STO on Briscoe. Bruiser goes to the second turnbuckle for a splash, Briscoe gets out of the way. Briscoe tags PCO in. PCO chops Bruiser several times. PCO clotheslines Bruiser in the ropes. PCO hits a Front Russian Leg Sweep on Bruiser. PCO pins Bruiser for a two count. Milonas pulls PCO out of the ring and sends him into the ring post. Briscoe brings a chair into the ring and sets it up into the corner. Briscoe runs towards the chair and jumps off of it over the top turnbuckle to hit a Senton on Milonas at ringside. Briscoe kicks Bruiser. Briscoe ascends the turnbuckles. Briscoe attempts to hit his Froggy-bow finisher from off the top turnbuckle on Bruiser. Bruiser gets out of the way. Briscoe hits a Modified Suplex on Brusier. PCO hits a PCOsault on Bruiser. PCO pins Bruiser for the win.

Winners: PCO & Mark Briscoe

A video package is shown hyping Final Battle.

A video package is shown on Flip Gordon and Josh Woods.

Flip Gordon and Josh Woods make their entrances. This will be contested under Pure Rules.

Pure Rules Match:

Flip Gordon vs. Josh Woods

They lock up. Woods locks in a headlock on Gordon. Gordon turns it into a pin attempt for a one count. Woods eventually goes for a Cloverleaf, Gordon gets out of it. Gordon goes for a clothesline, Woods ducks it. Woods goes for a German Suplex, Gordon holds onto the ropes. Gordon goes to the apron. Woods runs towards Gordon. Gordon drives his shoulder into Woods. Gordon connects with a spin-kick to the face of Woods. Gordon ascends the turnbuckles. Gordon hits a Moonsault from off the top rope on Woods. Gordon pins Woods for a two count. Gordon connects with a stomp to Woods on the mat. Gordon pins Woods for the win.

Winner: Flip Gordon

They hype Final Battle as the show comes to a close.